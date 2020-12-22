BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $21,787.46

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. BitGuild PLAT has a total market capitalization of $21,787.46 and approximately $12,061.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitGuild PLAT token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, LATOKEN and ABCC. In the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded 31.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00141530 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00021462 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $169.63 or 0.00741901 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00169703 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00385182 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00072459 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00108190 BTC.

About BitGuild PLAT

BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat . The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io

BitGuild PLAT Token Trading

BitGuild PLAT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, ABCC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGuild PLAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGuild PLAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

