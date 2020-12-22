Bitcoin Private Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $805,216.16 and approximately $6,326.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000717 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.48 or 0.00283232 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00038464 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00043212 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000479 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

