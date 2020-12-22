BitCoal Price Reaches $0.0028 on Exchanges (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 102.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 141.5% higher against the dollar. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $12,626.11 and $52.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.35 or 0.00664536 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001339 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000398 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitCoal Coin Trading

BitCoal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

