bitCNY Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 22nd. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.38 million and $24.50 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000662 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00141249 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00021566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.64 or 0.00724927 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00166672 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00376460 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00070731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00106971 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

Buying and Selling bitCNY

bitCNY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

