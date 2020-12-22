BitCash Achieves Market Capitalization of $173,866.69 (BITC)

BitCash (CURRENCY:BITC) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 22nd. In the last seven days, BitCash has traded 34.9% higher against the US dollar. One BitCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and CryptoBridge. BitCash has a market cap of $173,866.69 and approximately $40,432.00 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00054051 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00142071 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00021541 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.41 or 0.00724647 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00167838 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00376892 BTC.

BitCash Coin Profile

BitCash (BITC) is a coin. BitCash’s total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. BitCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCash is www.choosebitcash.com . The official message board for BitCash is medium.com/@BitCash . The Reddit community for BitCash is /r/BitCashCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitCash Coin Trading

BitCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

