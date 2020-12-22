BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) Downgraded by Colliers Securities to “Neutral”

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) was downgraded by research analysts at Colliers Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Sidoti downgraded BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of BioTelemetry from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

BioTelemetry stock opened at $72.06 on Monday. BioTelemetry has a 52-week low of $27.35 and a 52-week high of $73.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $114.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioTelemetry will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 253.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in BioTelemetry during the second quarter worth $75,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in BioTelemetry during the third quarter worth about $150,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BioTelemetry by 5.4% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BioTelemetry in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.