Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Shares Up 6%

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) shares shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.27 and last traded at $17.07. 176,344 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 237,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.11.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BDSX shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Biodesix in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Biodesix in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Biodesix in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Biodesix in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

