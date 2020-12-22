BidaskClub Upgrades Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.38.
Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $123.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 182.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.14. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $128.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 6.80.
In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Daniel Mark Thompson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $36,042.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,910,557. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $113,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,080,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,723 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,330,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,189,000 after purchasing an additional 73,305 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 702,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,781,000 after buying an additional 25,661 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 10.9% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 666,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,190,000 after buying an additional 65,227 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 7.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,396,000 after buying an additional 32,351 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,801,000 after acquiring an additional 10,347 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Silicon Laboratories Company Profile
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.
