BidaskClub Upgrades Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.38.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $123.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 182.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.14. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $128.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 6.80.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $221.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.08 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Daniel Mark Thompson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $36,042.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,910,557. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $113,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,080,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,723 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,330,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,189,000 after purchasing an additional 73,305 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 702,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,781,000 after buying an additional 25,661 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 10.9% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 666,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,190,000 after buying an additional 65,227 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 7.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,396,000 after buying an additional 32,351 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,801,000 after acquiring an additional 10,347 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

