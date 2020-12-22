BidaskClub Upgrades Rafael (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) to Buy

Rafael (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RFL opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. Rafael has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $26.63.

Rafael (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rafael by 9.8% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 630,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after buying an additional 56,205 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rafael by 9.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Rafael by 219.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Rafael by 243.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rafael by 35.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 14,360 shares during the period.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns commercial real estate assets and interests in pre-clinical and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Real Estate. It engages in the leasing of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

