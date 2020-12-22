BidaskClub Upgrades Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) to Buy

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.77.

ICE opened at $112.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.48. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $113.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $247,809.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 38,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total transaction of $3,739,096.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,428,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,510,816.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,390 shares of company stock worth $14,290,176. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 254,440.7% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,754,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,057,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750,072 shares in the last quarter. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $918,516,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 297.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,768,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309,767 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,312,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,149,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

