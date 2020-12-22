BidaskClub Upgrades HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeadHunter Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HeadHunter Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:HHR opened at $29.48 on Friday. HeadHunter Group has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $30.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.89.

HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $16.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.02 by $5.62. The firm had revenue of $28.97 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HHR. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in HeadHunter Group during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in HeadHunter Group during the third quarter valued at about $318,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 1,981.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the third quarter worth about $784,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 48.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369 shares during the period.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

