BidaskClub Upgrades Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.06.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Shares of GMED stock opened at $63.50 on Friday. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $65.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.77 and its 200 day moving average is $53.26. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.02, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.18. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $3,361,255.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,757,116. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 634,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,086,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 2,178.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 752 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.