BidaskClub Lowers Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.67.

WTS opened at $117.10 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $120.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $383.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

In other news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $114,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $440,633.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $1,744,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,193 shares of company stock valued at $8,602,991 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 201.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 13,026 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at $473,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at $324,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 202.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

