BidaskClub Lowers SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SL Green Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SL Green Realty from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.07.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $55.76 on Friday. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $96.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.13 and a 200 day moving average of $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.37). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLG. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in SL Green Realty by 38.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

