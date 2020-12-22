BidaskClub Lowers Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

RVMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolution Medicines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.60.

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $41.85 on Friday. Revolution Medicines has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $47.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average of $33.46.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vincent A. Miller sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $180,783.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Anderson sold 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,858,478.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 129.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,172 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 226.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 67,650 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the third quarter worth $489,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 18.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,903,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,946,000 after buying an additional 1,239,662 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 17.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

