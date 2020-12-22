BidaskClub Lowers Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CLB. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Core Laboratories from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Core Laboratories from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.42.

CLB stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.61. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $48.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 3.35.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. The firm had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 173.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 25,955 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 137.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 507,141 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 89.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 21,366 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 15.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

