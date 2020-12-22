BidaskClub Lowers ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) to Buy

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CNOB. ValuEngine upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConnectOne Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

Shares of CNOB stock opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.77. The company has a market cap of $776.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.40.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $64.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 million. Equities research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,098,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,950,000 after purchasing an additional 739,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,824,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,404,000 after purchasing an additional 167,213 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,601,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,813,000 after purchasing an additional 116,763 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 632,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 99,207 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 574,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 115,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

