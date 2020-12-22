BidaskClub Downgrades Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) to Strong Sell

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ HUIZ opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 707.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Huize has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $14.80.

About Huize

Huize Holding Limited is a leading independent online insurance product and service platform in China. Targeting the younger generation, Huize is dedicated to serving its insurance clients for their life-long insurance needs. Leveraging its online platform, Huize offers a wide variety of insurance products with a focus on long-term life and health insurance products, and empowers its insurer partners to reach a large fragmented client base in the insurance retail market efficiently and enhance their insurance sales.

