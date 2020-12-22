Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.63.

BHLB opened at $17.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $867.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.20. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $33.30.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.40. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. The company had revenue of $97.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director D Jeffrey Templeton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,023.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,369,965 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $74,511,000 after buying an additional 371,710 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,713,679 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,885,000 after purchasing an additional 202,411 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1,726.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 659,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 623,667 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 647,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 572,788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

