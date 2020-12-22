Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NYSE:BLI) Director Igor Y. Khandros Sells 159,692 Shares of Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NYSE:BLI) Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 159,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $13,184,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE BLI opened at $103.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.64. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $104.99.
Berkeley Lights (NYSE:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.22 million.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLI. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at about $614,547,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,716,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,994,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,819,000.
Berkeley Lights Company Profile
Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.
