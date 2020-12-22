BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Receives $24.90 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.90.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BRBR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $1,755,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $330,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,328,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,361,000 after acquiring an additional 853,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRBR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.28. 594,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,616. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.33. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.31 million, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.80.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.69 million. On average, analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

