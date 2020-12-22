Bella Protocol Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Bella Protocol token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00004312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bella Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.62 million and approximately $4.70 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00054051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.71 or 0.00353798 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00027268 BTC.

Bella Protocol Profile

BEL is a token. Its launch date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

