Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8) Receives €158.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €158.88 ($186.91).

BC8 has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €166.00 ($195.29) price target on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €169.00 ($198.82) price target on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

ETR BC8 traded down €3.90 ($4.59) on Friday, hitting €177.40 ($208.71). 104,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.75, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €172.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €165.61. Bechtle AG has a fifty-two week low of €79.35 ($93.35) and a fifty-two week high of €190.70 ($224.35). The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

