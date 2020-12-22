Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) will report $1.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.67 billion and the highest is $1.77 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply posted sales of $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full year sales of $7.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.13 billion to $7.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.39 billion to $7.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.35.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth $203,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $40.53 on Tuesday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $40.77. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.01.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

