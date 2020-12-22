BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (BYW6.F) (ETR:BYW6) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.30

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (BYW6.F) (ETR:BYW6) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €33.30 ($39.18) and last traded at €32.45 ($38.18), with a volume of 21309 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €32.70 ($38.47).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €29.92 and its 200-day moving average is €28.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 16.21.

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (BYW6.F) Company Profile (ETR:BYW6)

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in the agriculture, building materials, and energy sectors in Germany and internationally. Its Agriculture segment trades in agricultural resources, such as fertilizers, crop protection, grains, seeds, and feedstuff; collects, stores, and sells harvested produce; and supplies dessert and organic pome fruits.

