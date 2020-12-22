Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) Shares Gap Down to $0.76

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.76, but opened at $0.68. Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 224,065 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BTE shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.70 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.70 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.55 to C$0.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.60 to C$0.75 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.99.

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 472.56. The firm has a market cap of C$381.62 million and a PE ratio of -0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.62.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$252.54 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baytex Energy Corp. will post -0.1927536 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 50,000 shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.83, for a total transaction of C$41,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$112,699.06.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

