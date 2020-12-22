Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:ATMP) Trading Down 1.9%

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:ATMP)’s stock price fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.80 and last traded at $11.92. 101,269 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 147,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.74.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATMP. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN in the second quarter worth $383,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN by 28.6% in the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 54,825 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN by 8.3% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,108,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,029,000 after purchasing an additional 84,745 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN in the third quarter worth $507,000.

