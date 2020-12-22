Barclays Analysts Give HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) a €70.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €58.29 ($68.57).

ETR:HFG opened at €62.25 ($73.24) on Friday. HelloFresh SE has a 12 month low of €16.14 ($18.99) and a 12 month high of €64.55 ($75.94). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €49.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of €46.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.42.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

