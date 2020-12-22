Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CIB. ValuEngine raised shares of Bancolombia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Bancolombia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Bancolombia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancolombia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bancolombia presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.33.

NYSE CIB opened at $39.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.26. Bancolombia has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $56.10.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 4.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bancolombia will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a $0.3201 dividend. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 249.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 120,074 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the first quarter valued at about $426,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 6.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Bancolombia by 162.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 17,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Bancolombia by 22.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 24,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

