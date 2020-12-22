Banano (BAN) Market Capitalization Tops $1.45 Million

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded up 9% against the US dollar. Banano has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $35,908.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00054299 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00141530 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00021462 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $169.63 or 0.00741901 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00169703 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00385182 BTC.

About Banano

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,463,715 coins and its circulating supply is 1,183,310,243 coins. Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano

Banano Coin Trading

Banano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

