Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $91.35

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $91.35 and last traded at $91.29, with a volume of 2763 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.13.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Badger Meter from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.59 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.53.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $113.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.19 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $183,036.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 4.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 7,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile (NYSE:BMI)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.