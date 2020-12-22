Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (AVU.V) (CVE:AVU) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.13

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (AVU.V) (CVE:AVU) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 16337 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock has a market cap of C$4.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

About Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (AVU.V) (CVE:AVU)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd., a junior exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, tin, tungsten, molybdenum, copper, lead, zinc, tellurium, barite, and fluorite. It has seven exploration licenses in three countries, including four in Portugal, two in Kosovo, and one in Germany.

