AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) & Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Head-To-Head Review

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares AVEO Pharmaceuticals and Kindred Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals -483.99% -103.66% -48.01% Kindred Biosciences -62.50% -25.42% -18.20%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and Kindred Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Kindred Biosciences 0 1 5 0 2.83

AVEO Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $15.60, suggesting a potential upside of 182.61%. Kindred Biosciences has a consensus price target of $10.56, suggesting a potential upside of 158.25%. Given AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AVEO Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Kindred Biosciences.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AVEO Pharmaceuticals and Kindred Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals $28.80 million 5.52 $9.39 million $0.61 9.05 Kindred Biosciences $4.26 million 37.87 -$61.39 million ($1.59) -2.57

AVEO Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Kindred Biosciences. Kindred Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AVEO Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.3% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of Kindred Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Kindred Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kindred Biosciences has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AVEO Pharmaceuticals beats Kindred Biosciences on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC). The company has also completed a Phase III TIVO-3 trial of tivozanib for the treatment of RCC; and initiated enrollment in a phase Ib/II clinical trial of tivozanib in combination with Opdivo (nivolumab), an immune checkpoint (PD-1) inhibitor for the treatment of RCC. In addition, it is developing Ficlatuzumab, a potent hepatocyte growth factor inhibitory antibody that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer; and AV-203, a potent anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for treating esophageal cancer. The company's preclinical stage products include AV-380, a potent humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and AV-353 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. Vincent's Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. It has a clinical collaboration with AstraZeneca PLC to evaluate IMFINZI (durvalumab), a human monoclonal antibody directed against programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1). The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, is developing biologics that focus on the lives of pets. The company has a pipeline of novel biologics in development across various therapeutic classes and intellectual property portfolio. Its programs under development include interleukin-31 and interleukin-4R for canine atopic dermatitis; KIND-030 for parvovirus in dogs; KIND-510a for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; and other biologics candidates. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.