AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.65.

AVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $898,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $607,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $924,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,030,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $157.89. 19,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,138. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.72. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $118.17 and a one year high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

