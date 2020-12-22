Audius Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $500,458.00 (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Audius token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000742 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Audius has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Audius has a market capitalization of $20.38 million and approximately $500,458.00 worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00141333 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00021375 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.28 or 0.00753021 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00166695 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00385151 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00072628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00110565 BTC.

About Audius

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. Audius’ official website is audius.co . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com

Audius Token Trading

Audius can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

