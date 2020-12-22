AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Insider Salvatore Privitera Sells 10,654 Shares

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) insider Salvatore Privitera sold 10,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $546,869.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,888.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Salvatore Privitera also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 9th, Salvatore Privitera sold 3,846 shares of AtriCure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $182,685.00.

Shares of ATRC stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $55.16. The stock had a trading volume of 536,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,829. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.44. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.17 and a 1 year high of $55.90.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.37 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in AtriCure by 34.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,766,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $214,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,476 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AtriCure by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,566,178 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $142,291,000 after purchasing an additional 163,097 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,268,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $101,953,000 after acquiring an additional 223,748 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 24.7% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,069,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,570,000 after acquiring an additional 410,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 32.3% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,207,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.63.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

