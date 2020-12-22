AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.11 Million

Brokerages expect AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to post sales of $58.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.50 million. AtriCure posted sales of $61.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full year sales of $206.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $206.60 million to $207.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $264.39 million, with estimates ranging from $252.72 million to $288.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.23. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.63.

In related news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $93,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $26,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,278 shares of company stock valued at $6,774,603. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in AtriCure by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1,285.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $55.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.58. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $23.17 and a fifty-two week high of $55.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

