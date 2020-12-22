Atomic Wallet Coin Trading Up 27.3% Over Last 7 Days (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00004297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $10.67 million and approximately $16,388.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 27.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Atomic Wallet Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00142347 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00021538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.00 or 0.00729954 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00167948 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00376110 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00071337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00107721 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 tokens. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Trading

Atomic Wallet Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atomic Wallet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atomic Wallet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.