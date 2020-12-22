Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

ATHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Dawson James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Athersys in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Athersys in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

In related news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 477,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Athersys during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Athersys in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Athersys in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Athersys by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 93,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 34,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Athersys in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 26.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Athersys stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.11. The stock had a trading volume of 74,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,508. The firm has a market cap of $417.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of -1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.21. Athersys has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Athersys will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

