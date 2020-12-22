Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Receives $9.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

ASUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 10,851.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 494,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 490,383 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,204,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 170,687 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 126,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 15,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. 64.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASUR remained flat at $$7.27 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,427. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.16. Asure Software has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 million. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 46.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Asure Software will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate time, money, and technology toward growth. The company's solutions include AsurePayroll&Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution that automates various moving parts associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and FLSA, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; AsureHR, a functionality that handles HR complexities, including employee self-service that enable employees access information, pay history, company documents, and others; and AsureTime&Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

