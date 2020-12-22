ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,060.27 ($66.11).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASC shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,300 ($69.24) price target on ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,825 ($63.04) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

ASC opened at GBX 4,522.92 ($59.09) on Tuesday. ASOS Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,548 ($72.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of £4.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,518.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,304.87.

In other news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,687 ($61.24), for a total transaction of £4,780,740 ($6,246,067.42). Also, insider Luke Jensen purchased 1,969 shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5,070 ($66.24) per share, for a total transaction of £99,828.30 ($130,426.31).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

