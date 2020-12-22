Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes $173,000 Position in Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.06% of Casper Sleep as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSPR. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 195,659 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 640.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 69,591 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep in the 3rd quarter worth about $377,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 279.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 41,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Casper Sleep in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casper Sleep has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.91.

Shares of CSPR stock opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.21 million and a P/E ratio of -1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.82. Casper Sleep Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $15.85.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.

