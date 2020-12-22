Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 182,190 Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) by 60.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 117,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,190 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BHR. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 40.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 37.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BHR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

NYSE BHR opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $161.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 3.01. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $9.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.58. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 19.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

