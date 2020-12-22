Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 123,000 Shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 123,000 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.21% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $134,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $333,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $97,000. Sabby Management LLC boosted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 56.4% in the second quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 972,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 350,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $19.47.

ATNM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 7th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B, which is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.