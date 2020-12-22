Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases New Stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Imperial Oil by 11.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,652 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 18,553 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Imperial Oil by 102.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,373 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 18,956 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Imperial Oil by 8.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Imperial Oil by 9.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 127,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of IMO opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $27.43.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1651 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%.

Several analysts have issued reports on IMO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.86.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.