Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $189,000 in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 25,113 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 23.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 989,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 189,611 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 12.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 47.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 218,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 69,850 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 50.9% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 62,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 21,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 4.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,108 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. 33.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on VNOM. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist Financial upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viper Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average is $9.85. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $26.83.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

