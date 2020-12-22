Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 23,300 RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Separately, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in RMG Acquisition by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMG opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.39. RMG Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $25.21.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 375,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $4,039,827.00.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on RMG Acquisition in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

About RMG Acquisition

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

