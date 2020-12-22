Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from $23.50 to $29.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATZAF opened at $19.62 on Friday. Aritzia has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $20.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.08.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

