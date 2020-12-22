Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Receives $12.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.67.

ARDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

ARDX stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. Ardelyx has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a current ratio of 11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.04.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,063.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The company had revenue of $2.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $306,600.00. Also, Director David M. Mott purchased 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the second quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

