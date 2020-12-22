Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) & Williams Industries (OTCMKTS:WMSI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Williams Industries (OTCMKTS:WMSI) and Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Williams Industries and Arcosa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Williams Industries N/A N/A N/A Arcosa 6.09% 6.77% 4.91%

Williams Industries has a beta of -0.37, indicating that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcosa has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.9% of Arcosa shares are held by institutional investors. 47.4% of Williams Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Arcosa shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Williams Industries and Arcosa, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Williams Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Arcosa 0 4 3 0 2.43

Arcosa has a consensus price target of $54.60, suggesting a potential upside of 0.79%. Given Arcosa’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arcosa is more favorable than Williams Industries.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Williams Industries and Arcosa’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Williams Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Arcosa $1.74 billion 1.51 $113.30 million $2.35 23.05

Arcosa has higher revenue and earnings than Williams Industries.

Summary

Arcosa beats Williams Industries on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Williams Industries Company Profile

Williams Industries, Incorporated manufactures and sells welded steel plate girders, rolled steel beams, stay-in-place bridge decking, and light structural and other metal products in the United States. The company also offers steel, precast concrete and miscellaneous metals erection and installation services, as well as rigging and specialized hauling services. It also rents cranes. The company provides its services and products for industrial, governmental, commercial, and institutional construction markets. Williams Industries, Incorporated was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Manassas, Virginia.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction. It serves equipment rental dealers, as well as commercial, residential, and industrial contractors. The Energy Equipment Group segment provides structural wind towers for wind turbine producers; steel utility structures for electricity transmission and distribution; pressurized and non-pressurized tanks that store and transport various products, including propane, anhydrous ammonia, and natural gas liquids; and fertilizer storage containers for agricultural markets. The Transportation Products Group segment offers hopper barges, tank barges, fiberglass covers, hatches, castings, and winches for commercial marine transportation companies and industrial shippers; axles, circular forgings, and coupling devices for freight, tank, locomotive, and passenger rail transportation equipment, as well as for other industrial uses; and cast components for use in the industrial and mining sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

